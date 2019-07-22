Brandy Halladay gives emotional Hall of Fame induction speech for her late husband Roy Halladay

(CNN) Brandy Halladay said she knew she would cry. She just didn't know when.

The Baseball Hall of Fame enshrined six new members to their exclusive club over the weekend in Cooperstown, New York. One of those former players was Roy Halladay, who was one of the most dominating starting pitchers of his era.

In November 2017, Halladay died when the private plane he was flying crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida, leaving behind his wife Brandy and sons Braden and Ryan.

In her late husband's place on Sunday, Brandy Halladay took the stage and gave an emotional induction speech.

"I know how honored Roy would be sitting here today with such accomplished men who have represented this game so well over the course of all of your careers," Brandy Halladay said, battling through tears as she spoke. "Thank you for being such a good example to him and to supporting him in his career and all of his efforts."

