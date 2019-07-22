(CNN) An American woman in Syria has released a video appealing to US President Donald Trump to take action against the Syrian regime, after an airstrike Monday in the rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib claimed scores of casualties.

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.

She was inside her center when the bombs dropped nearby, breaking all her doors and windows.

"I went outside to help. I saw white smoke. I saw a big hole. I saw pieces of bodies everywhere, legs, arms," Kisar told CNN. "We are still pulling dead bodies from the rubble. The shelling began at 9:30 (a.m.) and now it's 4:30 in the afternoon."

"I blame this on the apathy of the top leaders of the world ... I think Mr. Trump and only Mr. Trump can stop this. It takes a strong leader and US government to stop this," said Kisar.

Rescue workers from the White Helmets, also known as the Syria Civil Defense, are seen rushing past Kisar with casualties. At least 20 people were killed and 50 were wounded when airstrikes in Maarat al-Numan targeted markets and residential neighborhoods, according to the White Helmets.

A civil defense volunteer, a girl and a woman were among the civilians killed during airstrikes carried out by Syrian and Russian jets on Monday, a White Helmets statement said.

The White Helmets also reported that at least 23 civilians were killed in Syrian and Russian airstrikes on Idlib province and the city of Hama over the weekend.

In a message to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Pope Francis expressed deep concern about the humanitarian situation in Idlib. The Vatican's envoy to Syria, Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson, gave Assad a letter from the Pope, in which he made a special reference to the desperate conditions of the civilian population in Idlib, according to a Vatican statement Monday.