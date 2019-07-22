FDA uses magic tricks in first TV ads to prevent teens from vaping

(CNN) The US Food and Drug Administration put out its first TV ads focused on e-cigarette prevention.

The effort is part of the FDA's "The Real Cost" youth e-cigarette prevention campaign, a $60 million initiative that launched last year through social media, digital content and posters at high schools nationwide . The campaign aims to reach almost 10.7 million students ages 12 to 17 who might be at risk of vaping or have already started.

The new ads feature street magician and social media personality Julius Dein performing illusions with people's vapes by appearing to turn them into traditional cigarettes. The FDA said they will run on networks including TeenNick, the CW, MTV and ESPN, in addition to streaming and social media sites.

"As our new ads state: 'it's not magic, it's statistics,' " Dr. Ned Sharpless, the FDA's acting commissioner, said in a statement Monday. "And the potential for kids to become traditional cigarette smokers because of e-cigarettes gives me great pause."

The FDA revealed last year that vaping had increased nearly 80% among high schoolers and 50% among middle schoolers since the year prior, jumping to 3.6 million students total. Experts worry that e-cigarettes could put kids' developing brains at risk, get them hooked on nicotine early in life, and be a gateway to smoking and other drugs.