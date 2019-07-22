Sweden drops investigation into alleged victim in A$AP Rocky brawl

(CNN) An investigation into the Swedish man allegedly involved in a brawl with US rapper A$AP Rocky has been dropped, the man's lawyer, Magnus Stromberg, told CNN on Monday.

Stromberg said he had received written confirmation of this from the prosecutor, and while his client is relieved this was not unexpected.

Slobodan Jovicic, A$AP Rocky's lawyer, talks to media on July 19 following a Stockholm court's decision to extend the rap artist's detention.

"He has been the subject of an assault, but he has not committed a crime," Stromberg said. CNN has contacted the Swedish prosecution service for independent confirmation but has yet to receive a response.

A$AP Rocky was detained on July 3 and is preparing to start his third week behind bars after his alleged involvement in the incident in Stockholm on June 30.

While Justin Bieber and US President Donald Trump are among the global figures to have called for the release of the 30-year-old rapper, authorities in Sweden say they will not be swayed by international pressure.