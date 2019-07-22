The best beauty deal from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is all about shopping brands and products you know and love at massive discounts. We've covered the best leggings you can grab, 50 of our favorite finds under $50 and even 10 of the most popular products shoppers are purchasing.

But not all deals are created equal, and sometimes one comes up that we just have to share with everyone. It's a product that we're going to buy, that we want our friends to buy, and that we're pretty sure you'll really want to buy too.

And that's how we feel about the Stila Eyeliner & Liquid Eyeshadow Set. Whether you wear eyeliner every day or just once in a while, or even if you're just thinking about trying out an eyeliner, this is the set you should get.

For starters, the Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner is the best eyeliner I've ever tried. It's super black without being glossy, the felt tip is extremely easy to use, and as the name suggests, it really does stay put all day. But unfortunately, it's not the cheapest option on the market. It usually retails for around $22, which is already pricier than this whole set.

But that brings me to what makes this deal so darn good. The full-size Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner comes with a travel-size Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow in the shade Kitten Karma. I went through a phase of wearing this liquid eyeshadow almost every day. It's super easy to put on, no matter your comfort level with wearing eyeshadow. Simply swipe the applicator across your eye, smudge the product out with your finger and you have a stunning eye look that'll land you compliments all day. Seriously, I constantly get asked what I'm wearing when I have this on.

And to get both of these products for just $20, less than the cost of the eyeliner on its own, there's no going wrong. So tell your friends, your sisters and your co-workers. But if for some reason I haven't convinced you about this item, there's a ton of other incredible beauty items on sale at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Make sure you do some browsing before everyone else snaps up all the best offers.