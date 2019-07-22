This portable air conditioner cools, humidifies and cleans the air around you

Air conditioning can be a lifesaver, and for some people, a portable option may be ideal. Whether your home or apartment can't accommodate a full air conditioning unit, you're not living in a permanent location, or you want to cut back on that electricity bill, there are a ton of reasons why a compact personal cooling unit might be a great option.

The EvaSmart 2: Smart Personal Air Conditioner ($179.99, originally $256; stacksocial.com) is an intelligent portable air conditioner that will cool you down and so much more. Not only does it cool the air, it's a humidifier. If you're bothered by the drying effects of air conditioners, the option to both cool and humidify is an ideal combination. It also filters out dust particles.

The air conditioner uses natural evaporative cooling technology to lower temperatures, by passing air over a water-soaked cartridge made of natural inorganic nanofibers. The EvaSmart will remind you when it's time to change the cartridge.

Another big draw is its energy efficiency. The EvaSmart 2 consumes only 12.5 watts of power, which the retailer says makes it 10 times more efficient than other similar portable air conditioners and 10 to 20 times more effective than traditional split systems. You can integrate the air conditioner with your favorite smart home device, from Amazon Alexa to Google Home, and operate it via your tablet or phone. There's also a voice control option, if you want to go completely hands-free.

So if you want to stay cool but keep it inexpensive, portable and personal, try out the EvaSmart 2. At the reduced price of $179.99, down from $256, we'd say that's a reasonable price to pay for cool comfort.

Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.