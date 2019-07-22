Save up to 75% during Nordstrom Rack's huge three-day sale

Story highlights Nordstrom Rack's huge Clear the Rack sale starts on Thursday

Nordy Club members with Insider status or above will get access starting on Wednesday

If you like the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, you're going to love Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack sale.

Not familiar with Nordstrom Rack? It's the off-price retail division of Nordstrom. Basically, it's like a Nordstrom store that's always on sale. In fact, it offers customer favorite brands for 30% to 70% off their original prices. Every. Single. Day.

So let's talk about the Clear the Rack sale. Starting Wednesday, Nordy Club members with Insider status or above will have first access to the sale. The savings are going to be huge, with an additional 25% off already marked-down prices. Plus you'll get free shipping on orders over $100. Not a Nordy Club member? The sale opens up to everyone else starting Thursday, and will continue through Sunday.

If you can't wait for that sale to start, check out our favorite deals and discounts during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. And don't forget to come back to this page on Wednesday for our guide to the Clear the Rack sale.