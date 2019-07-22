The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is in full swing, which means you can stock up on everything from beauty staples to home decor and even your favorite pair of leggings. We've covered 50 of our top picks under $50, 10 of the most popular products that shoppers are buying, and even 10 surprising items on sale.

No matter what you're buying this month, the Nordstrom Anniversary is a shopping opportunity you don't want to miss, and there's no better time to save on a pair of leggings. From brands like Alo, Adidas and Nike, these leggings range from your basic black to a dark blue digital camo-print option. So whether you wear your leggings to work out, lounge around the house or run errands, Nordstrom probably has just the style you're looking for.

Zella Live-in High-Waist Leggings ($38.90, originally $59; nordstrom.com): These best-sellers are the leggings everyone's talking about, with almost 6,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating. People of all shapes and sizes love the fit, quality and comfort of these everyday leggings. And for $20 off, there's no better time to try them out for yourself. We've already covered these in detail because they're just that good.

Zella Live-in High-Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings ($38.90, originally $59; nordstrom.com): What could make a great pair of leggings even better? How about substantial side pockets perfect for holding your phone, keys and some cash? Whether you're going to the gym or the grocery store, you won't have to worry about bringing a purse when you have these on.

Spanx Print Active Leggings ($72.90, originally $110; nordstrom.com): These super cool-looking high-waisted leggings feature Spanx's Slim-X compression fabric, which slims and supports while it keeps you comfortable for just about any physical activity.

Nordstrom High-Waist Crop Leggings ($18.90, originally $29; nordstrom.com): These high-waisted cropped leggings are the perfect addition to any summer wardrobe. Not only are they as versatile as a basic black option, but they'll add a fun pop of brightness to your usual rotation of workout wear.

Zella Studio Lite High-Waist Crop Leggings ($35.90, originally $55; nordstrom.com): If you prefer a cropped legging, this high-waisted option from Zella features the same moisture-wicking fabric that people love in the Live-in High-Waist leggings. It comes in a basic black option or a fun navy style with white polka dots.

Nike One Lux 7/8 Tights ($66.90, originally $90; nordstrom.com): Not only are these soft and stretchy high-waisted leggings from Nike a bargain, they feature a hidden pocket perfect for storing keys or cash during your everyday run.

Adidas 3-Stripes Logo Leggings ($29.90, originally $40; nordstrom.com): These heather leggings feature the iconic triple stripe and Adidas logo down the side, making for a subtle yet fun way to spice up a basic pair of leggings. They're low- to medium-waisted and are made from a mainly cotton fabric, making them a great, stylish option for streetwear in addition to gym workouts.

Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.