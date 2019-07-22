Get a new Echo or Kindle? Now's your chance to score accessories for cheap

You may be one of the millions of people who got some type of Amazon device for cheap this Prime Day. And whether it's an Echo smart speaker, a Kindle, a Fire TV stick or a Cube, a Ring video doorbell or even a Fire tablet, you're probably pumped to get your hands on it.

But this is also the perfect time to score accessories for your latest and greatest Amazon devices. Many third-party ones are discounted, like smart plugs to control with your Echo, and first-party Amazon accessories are equally worth checking out.

One of my favorite products is Echo Buttons. For $19.99 with Prime shipping, you'll get two buttons that can be used with your Echo. It's an easy way to play games like Trivia or Mad Libs, but you can also set them up to control smart home routines and activate other skills. Each button takes two AAA batteries, which are included.

And if you scored an Echo Show 5, our new go-to smart speaker, you can pair the device with an adjustable stand ($19.99; amazon.com) in black or white. Once you set the Echo Show 5 in it, you'll notice a height improvement, and you can tilt it forward or backward. Tilting it forward comes in pretty handy for video calls.

In the mood to start making your home a smart home? You can score a Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Bulb for just $17.39, down from $19.99. And then you'll get results when you say, "Alexa, turn on the light!"

On the e-reader front, Amazon makes an array of cases for the Kindle. The All-new Kindle cases start at $25.99 and come in several colors including blue, black and white.

And for the Fire TV family, you can get a 4K HDMI cable for the stick for $11.99 and a protective case for the Fire 7 tablet for $29.99.

Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.