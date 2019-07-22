Kim Jong Un seen beside apparent submarine in state media photographs

(CNN) North Korean state media released images Tuesday of leader Kim Jong Un inspecting what appeared to be a submarine under construction.

North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kim was briefed about the submarine's operational and tactical data and combat weapon systems.

Kim expressed "great satisfaction" and "stressed the need to steadily and reliably increase the national defense capability, by directing big efforts to the development of naval weapons and equipment, such as submarines," KCNA reported.

He added that the sub would be deployed to North Korea's territorial waters to the east of the country "soon."

Three photographs released by KCNA showed Kim, in a gray suit, standing besides the hulking vessel inside a nondescript warehouse.

