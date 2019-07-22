(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:
-- The CEO of German industrial giant Siemens called out President Donald Trump's racism after his recent attacks on four congresswomen.
-- Thousands of Puerto Ricans blocked a highway to demand the governor's resignation, after allegations of corruption and the leak of offensive private chats.
-- Pete Buttigieg was interviewed on a country radio station in Nashville, which then decided not to air it. The station said that they couldn't air it because a federal law mandates that radio stations provide equal time to political candidates.
-- Two Illinois GOP officials condemned a meme that depicted four minority congresswomen as "THE JIHAD SQUAD," which was recently posted on the Illinois Republican County Chairmen's Association's Facebook page.
-- Equifax will pay up to $700 million to settle probes stemming from a data breach that exposed the personal information of nearly 150 million Americans.
-- A father of six in North Carolina died after a wave slammed him into the sand and broke his neck.
-- India successfully launched Chandrayaan-2, which means "moon vehicle" in Sanskrit, to land a rover on the moon. They are close to becoming the fourth country to make a lunar landing.
-- In a trailer for the sequel to "Top Gun," the Japanese and Taiwanese flags on Tom Cruise's bomber jacket have been replaced. People on the internet pointed out that it could be a move to appease China, since a Chinese company partnered with Paramount on the movie.
-- Tom Brady is facing criticism after he posted a video of himself jumping off a cliff with his 6-year-old daughter.
-- Natalie Portman was gifted the iconic hammer at San Diego Comic-Con to become Lady Thor in Marvel's "Thor: Love and Thunder."