(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:

-- The CEO of German industrial giant Siemens called out President Donald Trump's racism after his recent attacks on four congresswomen.

-- Thousands of Puerto Ricans blocked a highway to demand the governor's resignation , after allegations of corruption and the leak of offensive private chats.

-- Pete Buttigieg was interviewed on a country radio station in Nashville, which then decided not to air it. The station said that they couldn't air it because a federal law mandates that radio stations provide equal time to political candidates.

-- Two Illinois GOP officials condemned a meme that depicted four minority congresswomen as "THE JIHAD SQUAD," which was recently posted on the Illinois Republican County Chairmen's Association's Facebook page.

-- Equifax will pay up to $700 million to settle probes stemming from a data breach that exposed the personal information of nearly 150 million Americans.

-- A father of six in North Carolina died after a wave slammed him into the sand and broke his neck.

-- India successfully launched Chandrayaan-2, which means "moon vehicle" in Sanskrit, to land a rover on the moon. They are close to becoming the fourth country to make a lunar landing.

-- In a trailer for the sequel to "Top Gun," the Japanese and Taiwanese flags on Tom Cruise's bomber jacket have been replaced. People on the internet pointed out that it could be a move to appease China, since a Chinese company partnered with Paramount on the movie.