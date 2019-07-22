Turkish construction workers kidnapped at gunpoint in Nigeria bar

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Four Turkish construction workers were seized by gunmen in a bar as they relaxed over drinks in a remote village in Nigeria's middle belt, authorities told CNN.

The men were taken by a gang of six armed men in a raid on a bar in Gbale village in the Edu area of Kwara state on Saturday, according to the state's police spokesman Ajayi Okasanmi.

"They were relaxing at the bar when they were rounded up by a gang of six armed men and taken away," Okasanmi told CNN.

Security operatives including Nigeria's special anti-kidnapping squad have been deployed in the search for the men, he said.

No ransom has been demanded as yet and the kidnappers have not made contact with police, Okasamni said.