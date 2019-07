Syria Civil Defense/Twitter Anas al-Dyab shows young children photos from his camera. Al-Dyab was killed Sunday, July 21, 2019, following heavy bombardment in Khan Sheikhun, in Idlib, Syria. Remembering photographer Anas al-Dyab

Anas al-Dyab, a Syrian photographer and a member of the volunteer search and rescue group known as the White Helmets, died on Sunday. He was 23.