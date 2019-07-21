Swimmer Adam Peaty just smashed the world record for the men's 100-meter breaststroke

Want to see @adam_peaty become the first man in history to break 57 seconds 👀 pic.twitter.com/7k2m60irqt

He told British Swimming , the sports governing body, that he doesn't plan on celebrating just yet -- he considers his feat a "bonus" before the finals.

"I've come here to win a world title, and that's tomorrow, and that's still my main focus," he said.

He's angling to defend his title at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

An American places second and old rivalries flare

Elsewhere at the championships, American Katie Ledecky lost to Ariarne Titmus of Australia in the 400-meter freestyle. Ledecky landed the silver medal for her performance, just 1.21 seconds behind Titmus.

Absolutely awesome to see @_mackhorton protesting clean sport by not getting up on the podium next to Sun Yang #cleansport pic.twitter.com/6WFJ8LhV8H — David McKeon (@DavoMcKeon) July 21, 2019