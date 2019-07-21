(CNN) Who'd have thought a Nile hippo would need to chow down on frozen watermelons?

An otter at the John Ball Zoo in Michigan is treated to cold fish on a hot day.

"Many of the ice blocks include sports drink-style powders (similar to Gatorade), to help replenish electrolytes," said officials from the Maryland Zoo. "For bears, the blocks might include fish and fruit, and might have lard layered in between. For river otters, they sometimes include fish and vegetables."

Tortoises at the Cincinnati Zoo are up to their necks in mud to fend off the heat, and even the NYPD is taking extra steps to make sure their animals are protected from the dangers of rising temperatures. The four-legged members of the NYPD Mounted Unit are staying indoors and their two-legged partners are spraying them down with water to keep cool.

As New York City heats up, #NYPD Mounted cools down. To ensure the safety of our 4 legged partners the Mounted Unit remains indoors during heat advisories. Please remember to check on anyone including pets that may be vulnerable to the heat. Stay hydrated and keep cool. #heatwave pic.twitter.com/8Yi3X7aCht — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) July 19, 2019

If icy snacks aren't enough to keep heat stroke at bay, many zoo animals also are given the option to hide from the heat indoors.