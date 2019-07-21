Breaking News

2 Southwest planes backed into each other at the Nashville airport, airline says

By Madeline Holcombe and Sheena Jones, CNN

Updated 1:39 AM ET, Sun July 21, 2019

(CNN)Two planes are out of service after a collision knocked the "S" out of Southwest on one of the aircraft.

On Saturday, two Southwest planes were pushing back from the gate at Nashville International Airport, one headed to St. Louis and the other to Atlanta, according to a statement from Southwest Airlines.
They backed into each other, with one clipping the winglet of the other, the statement said.
A photo from the incident shows the "S" ripped from the top of a winglet.
    No injuries were reported, and the planes were able to return to the gates on their own, according to the release. The aircraft were taken out of service to be evaluated, and passengers were put on other planes to continue to their destinations, the airline said.