A Hindu priest was attacked in New York, congresswoman says

(CNN) A Hindu priest was attacked in a Queens, New York, neighborhood this week, and a suspect was arrested in the case, a congresswoman said Saturday.

"I commend the NYPD for making a swift arrest in this case and I'm confident that justice will be served. I stand with the Hindu community and wish the victim a full recovery," Rep. Grace Meng, D-New York, said in a statement.

Police confirmed Sergio Gouveia, 52, was arrested and charged with felony assault and harassment in the second degree in the Thursday attack on a 62-year-old man. Police would not provide any details about the victim.

An NYPD spokesperson said the victim was taken to a hospital after being punched and hit with an object believed to be an umbrella. The victim suffered cuts to his head, nose, chest, arms and legs, the spokesperson said.

Investigators do not believe there is a hate crime component connected at this point, the second NYPD spokesperson said. The arrest paperwork states the dispute stemmed over the victim walking in the suspect's neighborhood, another police department spokesperson said.