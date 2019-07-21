Georgia woman dies after driving water scooter at high speed into shoreline

(CNN) A Georgia woman died after driving a water scooter at high speed into the shoreline of a lake in northeast Georgia on Saturday, the state's Department of Natural Resources said, bringing this year's death toll at popular Lake Lanier to 12.

Kaylynn Ticas, 20, from Lawrenceville, was taken to a nearby medical center, where she died from her injuries, GDNR spokesman Mark McKinnon said.

Earlier this month, a 9-year-old boy and his father died after being pulled from the lake, CNN affiliate WGCL-TV reported . The father went into the water after noticing that his son hadn't resurfaced. Lifeguards found both after the father also failed to reemerge from the water. Both were hospitalized in critical condition, and died about a week later.

The Department of Natural Resources is investigating the three deaths.