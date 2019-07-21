New photo of Prince George released to mark his 6th birthday

London (CNN) Kensington Palace has released a new series of photos to mark Prince George's sixth birthday on Monday.

In the first snap, the young prince can be seen donning an England football shirt as he lies playfully in the garden of his London home in Kensington Palace. A second photograph shows George wearing the same shirt, smiling gleefully at the camera.

In the third photo, the future king is seen outdoors in front of a leafy backdrop, wearing blue and white striped shorts and a green polo shirt.

Kensington Palace confirmed that all the photos were taken by his mother in the gardens of Kensington Palace and while on holiday with family.

Prince George Alexander Louis, who was born July 22, 2013 at St. Mary's Hospital in London, is the oldest child of Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

