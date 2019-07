Shane Lowry clinches Claret Jug for first major title

Portrush, Northern Ireland (CNN) It was his to lose, but Ireland's Shane Lowry had no intention of letting the Claret Jug slip from his grasp as he romped to victory in the Open at Royal Portrush for his first major title.

The 32-year-old weathered difficult conditions and the pressure of holding onto a sizeable overnight lead to beat England's Tommy Fleetwood by six strokes, with American Tony Finau third.

Lowry had become the crowd favorite since Northern Ireland's stars fell out of contention , and he rode their raucous support to surge clear with that course-record 63 Saturday before a battling 72 Sunday to end 15 under.

He becomes only the second player from Ireland to win a major after Padraig Harrington won three between 2007 and 2008.

Shane Lowry celebrates after holing the winning putt at Royal Portrush.

The world No.33's previous best major finish was second in the US Open in 2016 after he blew a four-shot lead going into the final day.

Read More