Hong Kong protesters take to the streets in seventh week of mass marches

Hong Kong (CNN) Thousands of protesters in Hong Kong have taken to the streets for the seventh consecutive weekend amid high tensions in the semi-autonomous Chinese city over a now-suspended extradition bill.

Despite the midsummer heat and humidity, thousands -- including families and the elderly -- gathered in Victoria Park on Sunday. Many wore the signature black look that has become a common sight at the protests and chanted "Free Hong Kong!" as they thronged through the city.

The Civil Human Rights Front, which organized the march, is demanding an independent investigation into what it says was a police crackdown on protesters and the release of those who have been arrested.

There was a heavy police presence along the proposed protest route Sunday, following a police raid Friday night on a suspected bomb-making factory. Police have arrested three men in connection with the raid, in which 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) of high-powered explosives, including triacetone triperoxide (TATP), and various weapons were uncovered.

Leaflets linked to anti-extradition bill protests were also found on site.

