How four deaths turned Hong Kong's protest movement dark

By Julia Hollingsworth, Jo Shelley and Anna Coren, CNN

Updated 11:13 PM ET, Sun July 21, 2019

Mourners hold candles during a candlelight vigil to commemorate a protestor who died last night during a rally against a controversial extradition law proposal on June 17, 2019 in Hong Kong, China.
Hong Kong (CNN)On a hot summer night earlier this month, a few thousand people gathered in Hong Kong to honor a 28-year-old woman who many of them had never met.

Under the glow of Hong Kong's harbor-side Ferris wheel, they lit candles, sang songs, and left messages to her on colorful Post-it notes, calling her "brave."
"We will accomplish what is left to be done," wrote one.
    The death of the woman -- known to most of the world by her last name, Mak -- was the fourth suspected suicide to be connected by local media to ongoing demonstrations, sparked initially by a controversial extradition bill that many feared could further limit freedoms in the semi-autonomous city.
    The bill has been suspended, but over a period of just a few months the movement has developed into something bigger -- and darker. Some demonstrations -- including one on Sunday night -- have ended in aggression, with protesters using metal barricades to charge police, and police firing rounds of tear gas to disperse protesters.
    Protesters with placards reading &quot;Strictly enforce the law, stop cross-border traders,&quot; march in an area popular with Chinese tourists for its pharmacies and cosmetic shops, in Hong Kong, Saturday, July 13.
    Protesters with placards reading "Strictly enforce the law, stop cross-border traders," march in an area popular with Chinese tourists for its pharmacies and cosmetic shops, in Hong Kong, Saturday, July 13.
    Protesters hold up signs that read: &quot;Strict enforcing of law against smugglers of grey goods&quot; in Hong Kong Saturday, July 13.
    Protesters hold up signs that read: "Strict enforcing of law against smugglers of grey goods" in Hong Kong Saturday, July 13.
    A police officer attacks protesters holding up umbrellas in Hong Kong Saturday, July 13.
    A police officer attacks protesters holding up umbrellas in Hong Kong Saturday, July 13.
    Protesters attend a march at an anti-parallel trading in Sheung Shui district in Hong Kong on July 13.
    Protesters attend a march at an anti-parallel trading in Sheung Shui district in Hong Kong on July 13.
    Police officers use pepper spray to disperse protesters after a rally in Sheung Shui district on July 13.
    Police officers use pepper spray to disperse protesters after a rally in Sheung Shui district on July 13.
    A demonstrator sprays paint inside a chamber at Hong Kong&#39;s Legislative Council building, where protesters forced their way in on Monday, July 1.
    A demonstrator sprays paint inside a chamber at Hong Kong's Legislative Council building, where protesters forced their way in on Monday, July 1.
    Within minutes of protesters taking a collective decision to exit the Legislative Council building, police fired tear gas and used baton charges to disperse the crowd.
    Within minutes of protesters taking a collective decision to exit the Legislative Council building, police fired tear gas and used baton charges to disperse the crowd.
    Police officers walk in tear gas as they break up the crowd.
    Police officers walk in tear gas as they break up the crowd.
    A protester uses a megaphone to speak to other protesters inside the Legislative Council building.