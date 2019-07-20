London (CNN) British Airways announced Saturday that flights to Cairo were being canceled for seven days "as a precaution to allow for further assessment." The announcement came as the UK Foreign Office warned citizens traveling to Egypt of a "heightened risk of terrorism against aviation."

"There's a heightened risk of terrorism against aviation. Additional security measures are in place for flights departing from Egypt to the UK," the Foreign Office said in its updated travel advisory

British Airways said the safety and security of its customers and crew were its priority.

"We constantly review our security arrangements at all our airports around the world, and have suspended flights to Cairo for seven days as a precaution to allow for further assessment," the airline said.

The UK Foreign Office said affected passengers should contact the airline.

