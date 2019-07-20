London (CNN) British Airways announced Saturday that flights to Cairo were being canceled for seven days as tensions escalated over Iran's seizure of a British tanker.

The flights were canceled "as a precaution to allow for further assessment," the UK airline said in a statement.

"The safety and security of our customers and crew is always our priority, and we would never operate an aircraft unless it was safe to do so", it said.

In a statement released on its official Facebook page on Saturday, Egypt's Ministry of Civil Aviation said it is in talks with the British Embassy in Egypt about British Airways' decision.

The decision to suspend flights was not "issued by the British Ministry of Transport or the British Foreign Office," the statement said.