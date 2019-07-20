Expedition 60 crew launches to space station on Apollo 11 anniversary

(CNN) On the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing, two astronauts and a cosmonaut launched to the International Space Station.

The multinational crew making up Expedition 60 is NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan, European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov.

Team #SoyuzMS13 launches to the #ISS on the historic #Apollo50th anniversary of the moon landing. It's a beautiful display of nations cooperating in the peaceful exploration of space. #Expedition60 crew honors #Apollo11 by carrying the torch for all humankind... we go together! pic.twitter.com/wjK7Q75Yca — Andrew Morgan (@AstroDrewMorgan) July 19, 2019

Expedition 60 is the space station mission that began June 24 and will end October 3. Space station crews are referred to as expeditions.

They launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 12:28 p.m. ET. They will dock at the station at 6 p.m. and enter the space station at 8 p.m.

They will be joining Roscosmos Expedition 60 Commander Alexey Ovchinin, as well as NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Christina Koch . They arrived at the space station in March.

Table set for 6 on @Space_Station. All prepped for the second half of the Expedition 60 crew to arrive! Population in space doubles tomorrow. God speed, @AstroDrewMorgan, @astro_luca, and Alexander Skvortsov! pic.twitter.com/h2oB5ZH92i — Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) July 19, 2019