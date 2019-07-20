A missing toddler drove himself down to the county fair on his toy tractor

(CNN) How far can a little one really go?

Well, one determined Minnesota 2-year-old got himself all the way down to the county fair, according to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office.

Friday night, the sheriff's office received a call about a missing toddler, according to a Facebook post from the office.

But the determined tyke wasn't in danger -- he just decided he wasn't done at the fair.

The young boy hopped on his battery-powered John Deere tractor toy and drove it down the sidewalk and to a back entrance of the festivities, according to CNN affiliate KMBC

