A missing toddler drove himself down to the county fair on his toy tractor

By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Updated 3:15 AM ET, Sat July 20, 2019

The boy was found in the fair next to a Tilt-a-Whirl.
(CNN)How far can a little one really go?

Well, one determined Minnesota 2-year-old got himself all the way down to the county fair, according to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office.
Friday night, the sheriff's office received a call about a missing toddler, according to a Facebook post from the office.
But the determined tyke wasn't in danger -- he just decided he wasn't done at the fair.
    The young boy hopped on his battery-powered John Deere tractor toy and drove it down the sidewalk and to a back entrance of the festivities, according to CNN affiliate KMBC.
      Sheriff's deputies found him next to the Tilt-a-Whirl, his favorite ride, the station reported.
      "He was reunited with Dad," the sheriff's office said, "who promptly suspended his son's license by removing the battery from it."