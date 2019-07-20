Pennsylvania school district tells parents to pay their lunch debt, or their kids will go into foster care

(CNN) The Wyoming Valley West School District in Pennsylvania sent out hundreds of letters this week telling parents who had lunch debt to pay or their children could go into foster care.

The letter, which was reviewed by CNN, told parents that there have been "multiple letters sent home with your child" and that no payments had been made.

"Your child has been sent to school every day without money and without a breakfast and/or lunch," the letter read. It also said failure to provide children with food could result in parents being sent to Dependency Court.

"If you are taken to Dependency court, the result may be your child being removed from your home and placed in foster care," the letter read.

CNN has reached out to Wyoming Valley West School District, but has not heard back.