(CNN) Most excellent, Keanu Reeves fans: the affable actor heard your prayers, and he answered with a "breathtaking" act of kindness.

His latest good deed to go viral occurred in Slidell, Louisiana, on Wednesday, when he stopped in on a fan on his way to a film set.

Stacey Hunt had heard that Reeves was filming the third installment in the "Bill and Ted" franchise just up the street from her home. Her 16-year-old son, Ethan, suggested the family welcome him to the neighborhood with a poster, she told CNN.

So at her son's request Hunt created up a sign that read, "You're breathtaking!" -- a reference to Reeves' appearance at the E3 gaming conference in June, where he told everyone in attendance they, too, were breathtaking. The moment became a popular meme.

Hunt's sign hearkend back to Reeves' use of the phrase at the E3 gaming conference in June.

A few hours after she planted the poster in her front yard, a car pulled up and a few people got out. You could say strange things were afoot in the Hunt's yard as the group admired the poster.

