Fans honor Linkin Park's Chester Bennington on the second anniversary of his death

(CNN) Linkin Park is marking the second anniversary of frontman Chester Bennington's death by asking fans to to share their memories of the beloved rock singer on Twitter.

"Remembering Chester today," the band wrote on Twitter. "Feel free to share your favorite photo or video of Chester / LP below."

Thousands of fans responded with personal photographs and stories of the times they met Bennington and how he impacted their lives.

'I miss him very much'

