Baltimore's deputy police commissioner was robbed at gunpoint, police say

(CNN) A Baltimore deputy police commissioner was robbed at gunpoint, the police department said Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Daniel Murphy and his wife were walking Friday night near Patterson Park when a white SUV with four people in it approached them, the department said in a statement emailed to CNN. Two black men, believed to be about 18 years old, got out of the SUV and approached Murphy and his wife, the department said.

"A handgun was displayed and the suspects announced the robbery by demanding their property," the statement said. A purse, wallet, cash and cellphones were subsequently taken.

No one was injured during the robbery, which is under investigation, police said.

The initial statement from police did not identify Murphy, but a department spokeswoman later confirmed he and his wife were the victims of the robbery.