An American visited her boyfriend in Canada. They were both found dead on a remote highway

(CNN) A young American woman and her Australian boyfriend had set out to explore British Columbia when they were found dead on a remote Canadian highway.

Chynna Noelle Deese, 24, and Lucas Robertson Fowler, 23, were found Monday 12 miles south of Liard Hot Springs, British Columbia, Canada, Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a statement Friday.

Both deaths appear "suspicious," but the investigation is still "in its very infancy," Shoihet said.

A 1986 blue Chevrolet van with Alberta plates was also found at the scene, she said.

Police are trying to determine if the couple were driving the vehicle and are asking for information from anyone who may have seen the van or driven by it.

