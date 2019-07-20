7-Eleven pledges $7,111 to college fund of baby born on 7-11 at 7:11 pm, weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces

(CNN) Rachel Langford's phone has been ringing nonstop since 7-11, when she gave birth to a girl at 7:11 pm, weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

But the most exciting call came from 7-Eleven, which celebrated the news of J'Aime Brown's birth by pledging $7,111 to her college fund.

The convenience store chain previously had called to offer a gift basket with diapers and other merchandise, Langford said. The additional pledge was totally unexpected.

When a company representative asked if she was interested, Langford's answer was a resounding yes.

"I was completely shocked," she told CNN. "I kind of just freaked out."

