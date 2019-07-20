Shane Lowry lights up Open with stunning charge

Portrush, Northern Ireland (CNN)The roars for Shane Lowry were just different. Deeper, more throaty, more heartfelt.
With no Northern Irishman in contention, the Royal Portrush crowds have taken Ireland's Lowry to heart and how it has inspired him.
They roared and chanted and clapped and waved as he walked onto the 18th green Saturday, having left the field trailing in his wake on day three of the 148th Open.
It had been a truly masterful display, as the 32-year-old from County Offaly fired a stunning 63 to surge to 16 under and take a four-shot lead into the final day Sunday.
The world No.33 will play in the final group alongside English Ryder Cup hero Tommy Fleetwood, who shot 66, with American JB Holmes two further back at 10 under.
Both Lowry and Fleetwood have finished second in a US Open, but neither has won a major. Nor has Holmes.
The bearded Lowry has missed the cut in his last four Open Championships, but he has tapped into a special source this week.
He grinned and shook his head as the roars punctuated the still Portrush air as he forged clear while the pack shuffled constantly behind him.
The Open hasn't been to these parts in 68 years and the local fans were determined to make the most of the occasion.
Lowry was serenaded with the European Ryder Cup chant "ole, ole, ole" as he walked up the 18th, and the party songs, with his name added to the lyrics, rang out over the course long after he'd left the arena.
His previous best finish in a major was at the 2016 US Open at Oakmont, when he led by four after three rounds but collapsed on the final day with a 76 to finish behind Dustin Johnson.
He was asked about that Friday night, and said he's in a totally different place now.