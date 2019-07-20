Shane Lowry lights up Open with stunning charge

Portrush, Northern Ireland (CNN) The roars for Shane Lowry were just different. Deeper, more throaty, more heartfelt.

With no Northern Irishman in contention, the Royal Portrush crowds have taken Ireland's Lowry to heart and how it has inspired him.

They roared and chanted and clapped and waved as he walked onto the 18th green Saturday, having left the field trailing in his wake on day three of the 148th Open.

It had been a truly masterful display, as the 32-year-old from County Offaly fired a stunning 63 to surge to 16 under and take a four-shot lead into the final day Sunday.

The world No.33 will play in the final group alongside English Ryder Cup hero Tommy Fleetwood, who shot 66, with American JB Holmes two further back at 10 under.

