Veteran Indian politician Sheila Dikshit dies aged 81

New Delhi (CNN) Indian politicians have paid tribute to Sheila Dikshit, a senior Congress Party leader and the former chief minister of Delhi, who died on Saturday at the age of 81.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji." She was "blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti," he said.

Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/jERrvJlQ4X — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2019

Dikshit was born in the city of Kapurthala in the northern state of Punjab, and became the longest-serving chief minister for the capital territory, in office from 1998 to 2013.

She is widely credited with transforming New Delhi's infrastructure by improving public transport in the city and introducing buses powered by compressed natural gas (CNG) to combat pollution.

Dikshit joined the Congress Party in 1984, and later led it to an unprecedented consecutive three-term victory in Delhi.

