Furniture, home decor, patio sets and more on sale for Wayfair's Black Friday in July event

Story highlights Wayfair's Black Friday in July event runs through July 23

Good deals to be had in bedding, home decor, TV stands, appliances (big and small), pet essentials and more

The home decor you laid out in early May is starting to look a little stale. Whether you're entertaining or just hanging out at home to stay cool, you're probably ready to change things up, and the Wayfair Black Friday in July sale might be just what you need.

The online home decor store has cut prices on products in nearly every category through July 23. Lots of furniture for under $100 — yes, you read that right — like furniture for the bedroom from $99.95; $75 bar stools and dining chairs; accent chairs, ottomans, TV stands and coffee tables from $99; and 60% off bathroom upgrades.

Home decor starts at $14.99 and includes table lamps, wall art, curtains, and area rugs, as well as up to 70% off on bedding. There's even something for your furry friends, with pet essentials like dog beds and pet dishes for 65% off. Finally, the kitchen gets some love with appliances from Cuisinart and other name brands starting at $19.99.

It's understandable if you're feeling overwhelmed — there's a lot to choose from. To make it easier to decide, start by considering how you use your home. For instance, if you love reading on your couch, invest in some pillows or table lamps to create a warm, comfy ambiance. If you're more the entertaining type, the 65% off outdoor furniture sale might be up your alley. By thinking about the summer and fall activities that are most important to you, you'll be able to figure out which items give you the most bang for your buck, and make sure your home has everything you need through the end of summer and beyond.

Ahead, we've highlighted our favorite buys, but you can check out the full collection on sale for Wayfair's Black Friday in July event here.

Beachcrest Home Cuyler Solid Wood Folding Adirondack Chair ($62.93, originally $152.51; wayfair.com)

Andover Mills Shreya 1 Drawer Nightstand ($44, originally $109; wayfair.com)

Set of two Charlton Home Santillo 24.5" Bar Stool ($173.99, originally $267; wayfair.com)

Ocala Union Rustic Cast Iron Wood Burning Fire Pit ($98.09, originally $169.95; wayfair.com)

Weber Spirit II E-210 Gas Grill ($349, originally $436; wayfair.com)

Langley Street Vernonburg Intersecting Cubes Shelf ($25.99, originally $45; wayfair.com)

Sasser TV Stand for TVs up to 78" ($166.99, originally $379.99; wayfair.com)

KitchenAid Ultra Power 5 Speed Hand Mixer ($34.99, originally $49.99; wayfair.com)

Farberware High-Performance Nonstick 17-Piece Cookware Set ($54.97, originally $159.99; wayfair.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the listed retailer's prices at the time of publication.