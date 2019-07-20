An ice cream recall -- NOW? Canadian dairy issues warning

(CNN) Don't have a meltdown over this -- but there's now a recall of ice cream during this crazy heat wave.

Canadian dairy cooperative Agropur on Saturday issued a precautionary, voluntary recall of two types of ice cream sandwiches. Specifically: "Iceberg brand 190 mL ice cream sandwiches sold in boxes of 8, and Originale Augustin brand 190 mL ice cream sandwiches sold in boxes of 30, due to a risk of fine metal particles in the product."

Retailers should remove the products from shelves, Agropur said in a statement.

The recall is being overseen by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

"No cases of discomfort or injury have been reported," the company said. "We take this voluntary action purely for the sake of prudence."

