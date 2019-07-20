Breaking News

An ice cream recall -- NOW? Canadian dairy issues warning

By Jay Croft, CNN

Updated 3:05 PM ET, Sat July 20, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

One kind of ice cream you will have to do without this hot weekend
One kind of ice cream you will have to do without this hot weekend

(CNN)Don't have a meltdown over this -- but there's now a recall of ice cream during this crazy heat wave.

Canadian dairy cooperative Agropur on Saturday issued a precautionary, voluntary recall of two types of ice cream sandwiches. Specifically: "Iceberg brand 190 mL ice cream sandwiches sold in boxes of 8, and Originale Augustin brand 190 mL ice cream sandwiches sold in boxes of 30, due to a risk of fine metal particles in the product."
Retailers should remove the products from shelves, Agropur said in a statement.
The best ice cream shops in NYC
The best ice cream shops in NYC
The recall is being overseen by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
    "No cases of discomfort or injury have been reported," the company said. "We take this voluntary action purely for the sake of prudence."
    Read More
      Agropur is one of the world's largest dairy processors, its website says. More than 3,000 dairy farmers are part of the cooperative.
      Much of Canada is in the grip of the same heat wave that's torturing the US this weekend.