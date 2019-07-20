Kenya launches largest wind power plant in Africa

(CNN) Kenya has launched Africa's largest wind power farm in a bid to boost electricity generating capacity and to meet the country's ambitious goal of 100% green energy by 2020.

"Today, we again raised the bar for the continent as we unveil Africa's single largest wind farm," Kenyatta said.

"Kenya is without doubt on course to be a global leader in renewable energy."

The project is powered by the Turkana corridor wind, a low level jet stream originating from the Indian Ocean and blows all year round, according to a government statement

The beautiful sights and sounds of Africa's largest wind energy power plant, generating 310MW at full capacity & contributing 13% of total supply to the national grid. Evacuated by 500km KETRACO line to Suswa #LakeTurkanaWind #GoKDelivers #KenyaMbele pic.twitter.com/uKB4cKbn7j — Nzioka Waita (@NziokaWaita) July 19, 2019