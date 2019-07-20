Kenya launches largest wind power farm in Africa

(CNN) Kenya has launched Africa's largest wind power farm in a bid to boost electricity generating capacity and to meet the country's ambitious goal of 100% green energy by 2020.

"Today, we again raised the bar for the continent as we unveil Africa's single largest wind farm," Kenyatta said.

"Kenya is without doubt on course to be a global leader in renewable energy."

The project is powered by the Turkana corridor wind, a low level jet stream originating from the Indian Ocean and blows all year round, according to a government statement

AUDIO: Press Statement by State House Spokesperson @KanzeDena at State House, Nairobi on 16th July 2019. https://t.co/SAIHoKasUc pic.twitter.com/yP1OUXBx1q — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) July 16, 2019