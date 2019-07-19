When a woman's car broke down, these teens pushed it five miles to her home

(CNN) A late-night run to the donut shop turned into a roadside rescue for three teens living near Niagara Falls. It ended with them pushing a stranded stranger's car for hours and inspiring others on Facebook.

Aeron McQuillin, 18, Bailey Campbell, 17, and Billy Tarbett, 15, were on their way to a Tim Hortons donut shop in Fonthill, Ontario, when they spotted a woman on the side of the road with smoke coming out of her car.

They quickly diagnosed the problem as a leak that allowed the engine coolant and oil to mix. They also determined the car was too dangerous to drive.

The driver couldn't afford a tow truck. So, Billy suggested that guys push the car. The woman lives more than five miles away.

Dan Morrison, who also stopped to help, tells CNN he and the driver thought the teens were crazy to offer.

