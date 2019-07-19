A restaurant in the North Carolina city where Trump held his rally is donating to aid immigrants

(CNN) While a crowd chanted "Send her back!" about a Somali-born congresswoman at President Donald Trump's rally Wednesday, a restaurant down the street was calculating its sales for the night to donate to an immigrant aid group.

The Scullery has been serving breakfast and coffee in Greenville, North Carolina, for eight years, owner Matthew Scully said. On Wednesday night, it served more than 500 people and raised more than $5,600 for the American Immigration Council to counterbalance the president and his supporters' racist and xenophobic rhetoric.

"The President's visit started to stir up some negative feelings in our community, and we wanted to make a statement of positivity about how special our community is," Scully told CNN. "(Greenville) is a diverse place full of all kinds of different people. All that diversity makes our city a better place."

Scully said he chose to donate to a group helping to relieve the immigration and border crisis because he has three children.

"Just thinking about the little kids and the struggle they're facing and the trauma they're experiencing, I wanted to find an organization that would be helpful to them," he said.

Read More