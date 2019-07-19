Red Sox fans take homeless fan out to the ballgame with their extra ticket

(CNN) Three friends with an extra ticket were heading to Tuesday's Boston Red Sox game, looking for someone to give it to.

Sean Wetzonis, Pedro Lugo and Francisco Rios and another friend, all from Malden, Massachusetts, had their whole evening planned out. They'd make the trek into Boston to watch their Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

Then, at the last minute, a family emergency forced one of their friends to have to drop out.

"After our friend had canceled on us, we were all thinking about who else we could take," Wetzonis told CNN. "Pedro had another idea."

As they drove over, Wetzonis remembers Lugo saying he wanted to give it to someone who would value it. He then settled on giving it to a homeless person while they walked over to the ballpark.

