New York cancels OZY Fest cultural festival as temperatures climb

(CNN) Organizers were hoping OZY Fest would be hot -- but not this hot.

The New York City festival has been canceled due to heat, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday afternoon.

Scheduled for this weekend in Central Park, the cultural festival, now in its fourth year, had a lineup that included John Legend, Trevor Noah, Megan Rapinoe, Padma Lakshmi, Malcolm Gladwell, Spike Lee and Mark Cuban.

Organizers warned attendees on Twitter earlier in the week that despite the increasingly high temperatures, "we're committed to making sure everyone is safe and comfortable." And on its website, it promised, "There will be unlimited free water, misting fans, shaded areas, heat relief tents, sunscreen dispensers and ice stations all weekend-long at OZY Fest."

This weekend is going to be hot! We're committed to making sure everyone is safe and comfortable. Please plan accordingly. pic.twitter.com/Rkd19hZcRD — OZY Fest (@OZYfest) July 17, 2019





Read More