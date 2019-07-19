Not every student can afford pads and tampons. In New Hampshire, they'll soon get them for free.

(CNN) Students in New Hampshire won't have to worry about not having access to pads and tampons anymore, thanks to new state legislation.

Free pads and tampons will now be required in all gender-neutral and girl's bathrooms in public middle and high schools in the state.

"Providing menstrual hygiene products in public school restrooms is long overdue," said state Sen. Martha Hennessey, the prime sponsor of the bill . "Cost and stigma can cause a lack of access to these products for New Hampshire students, which negatively impacts their productivity and attendance and makes it harder to focus on classes."

"Being an adolescent middle or high-schooler is hard enough without the fear and embarrassment of lacking proper care products during the school day because you cannot afford them," she said in a statement.