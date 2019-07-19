(CNN) More than 13,000 customers are without electricity in Madison, Wisconsin, during a dangerous heat wave, after a fire at a downtown substation, a utility spokesman says.

The fire was out Friday morning, said Madison Gas and Electric spokesman Steve Schultz. But the utility does not have an "estimated time of restoration."

Smoke from fire at Madison Gas and Electric on the East Side #Madison #Fire pic.twitter.com/sUcMA34Vt1 — Erin (@Ern608) July 19, 2019

The outage affects residents from the west side of downtown's Capitol Square to areas around the Yahara River, he said.

"Crews are working as quickly as possible to safely restore service," Schultz said.

The power outage comes as a potentially deadly heat wave hovers over the Midwest, prompting cities throughout the region to warn residents to stay hydrated and cool.

Read More