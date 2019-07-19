Breaking News

It's Krispy Kreme's birthday. Here's how to score a dozen doughnuts for $1

By Scottie Andrew and Brian Ries, CNN

Updated 2:46 PM ET, Fri July 19, 2019

For Krispy Kreme&#39;s 82nd birthday, the chain is selling a dozen original glazed doughnuts for $1--if you purchase another dozen. What&#39;s one to do with 24 donuts?
(CNN)Consider this your official notice: The Hot Light is ON.

Friday marks Krispy Kreme's 82nd birthday, but the octogenarian doughnut chain has no plans to retire.
To celebrate, it's inviting everyone to stop in and pick up one dozen original glazed doughnuts for $1—with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts. Basically, you get 24 for the price of 12, plus a dollar.
If you don&#39;t have any use for 24 doughnuts, consider leaving the boxes on your desk and see how popular you become among your colleagues.
But why on earth would anyone need to walk away with 24 fried, holey, creme-filled cakes of dough? Isn't that just a sugar overload waiting to happen?
    Maybe so. But consider the upsides:
    You'll be popular at the office. You'll be everyone's favorite coworker if you walk into work with two handfuls of doughnuts. Watch your colleagues fight over the last Boston creme—it'll be worth the inevitable in-store wait.
    They're a ready-made dessert. A stack of doughnuts arranged in a cake shape easily replaces actually baking a cake, so stick some candles in 'em, snap a picture and watch your Instagram cred soar.
    They'll feed a ton of kids. If today's your turn to be the designated snack provider for your kid's sports team, look no further than Krispy Kreme. Chances are there will only be enough for every child to eat one, which leaves a few for you to enjoy from the bleachers.
