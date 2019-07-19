Google celebrates 50 years since the moon landing with an out-of-this-world Doodle

(CNN)The moon landing got the Google Doodle treatment for its 50th anniversary, retold from launch to landing by one of the three astronauts on the history-making mission.
If you click it, you'll see Apollo 11 command module pilot Michael Collins narrating a short cartoon rendering of the eight-day mission, peppered with anecdotes from life on board.
Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Collins began their mission July 16, 1969, launching from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The tremendous undertaking took 400,000 workers to accomplish, but only three made it to space, he said in the clip.
Collins remembered his first look at the moon -- a "magnificent spectacle," sure, but it couldn't compare to the interstellar view of his home planet, now a diminutive blue speck.
"The Earth was the main show. The Earth was it," he said in the clip.
On July 20, Armstrong and Aldrin departed on the lunar module, called the "Eagle," which would separate from the command module to make the 13-minute descent to the surface of the moon. Collins stayed behind.
Their descent was a tense one, as the Eagle's fuel ran low and lost radio contact with the team on Earth, he said in the video.