Google celebrates 50 years since the moon landing with an out-of-this-world Doodle

By Scottie Andrew and Brian Ries, CNN

Updated 10:11 AM ET, Fri July 19, 2019

Google honored the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing in Friday's Doodle. Command module pilot Michael Collins narrates a cartoon recounting of the mission from launch to landing.

(CNN)The moon landing got the Google Doodle treatment for its 50th anniversary, retold from launch to landing by one of the three astronauts on the history-making mission.

If you click it, you'll see Apollo 11 command module pilot Michael Collins narrating a short cartoon rendering of the eight-day mission, peppered with anecdotes from life on board.
Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Collins began their mission July 16, 1969, launching from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The tremendous undertaking took 400,000 workers to accomplish, but only three made it to space, he said in the clip.
Collins remembered his first look at the moon -- a "magnificent spectacle," sure, but it couldn't compare to the interstellar view of his home planet, now a diminutive blue speck.
    "The Earth was the main show. The Earth was it," he said in the clip.
    On July 20, Armstrong and Aldrin departed on the lunar module, called the "Eagle," which would separate from the command module to make the 13-minute descent to the surface of the moon. Collins stayed behind.
    Their descent was a tense one, as the Eagle's fuel ran low and lost radio contact with the team on Earth, he said in the video.
    Apollo 11 astronaut Edwin &quot;Buzz&quot; Aldrin salutes the American flag on the surface of the moon on July 20, 1969. Aldrin was the second man to ever step foot on the lunar surface. The first was Neil Armstrong, Apollo 11&#39;s mission commander.
    Apollo 11 astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin salutes the American flag on the surface of the moon on July 20, 1969. Aldrin was the second man to ever step foot on the lunar surface. The first was Neil Armstrong, Apollo 11's mission commander.
    Apollo 11&#39;s crew is pictured in May 1969, the month before the launch. From left are Armstrong, Michael Collins and Aldrin. Collins piloted the command module that orbited the moon while Armstrong and Aldrin spent time on the surface.
    Apollo 11's crew is pictured in May 1969, the month before the launch. From left are Armstrong, Michael Collins and Aldrin. Collins piloted the command module that orbited the moon while Armstrong and Aldrin spent time on the surface.
    Apollo 11 was launched into space by a Saturn V rocket on July 16, 1969.
    Apollo 11 was launched into space by a Saturn V rocket on July 16, 1969.
    Former US President Lyndon B. Johnson and then-Vice President Spiro Agnew were among those watching the launch at Florida&#39;s Kennedy Space Center.
    Former US President Lyndon B. Johnson and then-Vice President Spiro Agnew were among those watching the launch at Florida's Kennedy Space Center.
    It took the crew 76 hours to travel 240,000 miles from the Earth to the moon.
    It took the crew 76 hours to travel 240,000 miles from the Earth to the moon.
    The Apollo 11 spacecraft consisted of a command module, Columbia, and a lunar module, Eagle. This photo, taken from the Eagle lunar module, shows the Columbia command module pulling away near the lunar surface.
    The Apollo 11 spacecraft consisted of a command module, Columbia, and a lunar module, Eagle. This photo, taken from the Eagle lunar module, shows the Columbia command module pulling away near the lunar surface.
    Armstrong works outside the Eagle module shortly after becoming the first man to step foot on the lunar surface. There aren&#39;t that many photos of Armstrong on the moon. That&#39;s because he was the one taking most of the photos.
    Armstrong works outside the Eagle module shortly after becoming the first man to step foot on the lunar surface. There aren't that many photos of Armstrong on the moon. That's because he was the one taking most of the photos.
    Fans attending a Philadelphia Phillies baseball game cheer after it was announced that the Eagle had made a safe lunar landing on July 20, 1969.
    Fans attending a Philadelphia Phillies baseball game cheer after it was announced that the Eagle had made a safe lunar landing on July 20, 1969.
