Google celebrates 50 years since the moon landing with an out-of-this-world Doodle

(CNN) The moon landing got the Google Doodle treatment for its 50th anniversary , retold from launch to landing by one of the three astronauts on the history-making mission.

"The Earth was the main show. The Earth was it," he said in the clip.

On July 20, Armstrong and Aldrin departed on the lunar module, called the "Eagle," which would separate from the command module to make the 13-minute descent to the surface of the moon. Collins stayed behind.

Their descent was a tense one, as the Eagle's fuel ran low and lost radio contact with the team on Earth, he said in the video.