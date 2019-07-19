(CNN) An Arizona man received 15 months in prison for threatening to bomb Harvard University and shoot attendees at its Black Commencement in 2017.

Nicholas Zuckerman, 25, will serve his prison time and then a subsequent three years of supervised release, the US Attorney's Office in Massachusetts announced Thursday.

According to the US Attorney's statement, Zuckerman allegedly posted a comment under a photo posted to the university's Instagram account stating: "If the blacks only ceremony happens, then I encourage violence and death at it. I'm thinking two automatics with extendo clips. Just so no n***** gets away."

A year later, he was arrested , and the case was turned over to federal authorities.

In February, Zuckerman pleaded guilty to two counts of making interstate threats.

